Covid-19 Nasal Vaccine: Here's how you can avail the new government approved heterologous booster

The newly rolled out nasal vaccine will be included in the COVID-19 vaccination program starting today.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 01:57 PM IST
New Delhi: Amidst the rising cases of COVID-19 around the world, the government of India approved the nasal vaccine on Friday. It will be used as a heterologous booster and will be available first in private hospitals.

Where to apply for the vaccine?

The vaccine will be available on the CoWIN app starting today. The CoWIN platform will also be modified in this regard.

One can just sign in to their CoWIN account and apply for a vaccine slot.

The vaccine will be available in private hospitals and will be included in the Covid-19 vaccination programs from today.

Eligibility for the nasal vaccine

The iNCOVACC nasal vaccine has been approved by the Government of India and will be used as a heterologous booster dose for those above 18 years of age.

Will there be an issue as a different dose of vaccine is registered to you earlier?

The newly approved nasal vaccince is a heterologous booster. In heterologous boosting, a person is administered a different vaccine from the one that was used for the primary dose series.

