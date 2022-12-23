COVID-19: Government approves nasal vaccine, will be available first in private hospitals

COVID-19 News: Government approves nasal vaccine, will be available first in private hospitals |

The government of India approved the nasal vaccine. It will be used as a heterologous booster and will be available first in private hospitals. It will be included in the COVID-19 vaccination program starting today.

Nasal vaccine will be available on CoWIN app

The vaccine will be available on the CoWIN app starting today.

The iNCOVACC has been approved by the Government of India and will be used as a heterologous booster dose for those above 18 years of age.

The vaccine will be available in private hospitals and will be included in the Covid-19 vaccination programs from today. The CoWIN platform will also be modified in this regard.

In heterologous boosting, a person administered a different vaccine from the one that was used for the primary dose series.

Bharat Biotech received approval in November

In November, Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) announced that iNCOVACC (BBV154), has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) under Restricted Use in Emergency Situation for ages 18 and above, in India, for heterologous booster doses.

iNCOVACC is a recombinant replication-deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilized SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

The vaccine has been specifically formulated to allow intranasal delivery through nasal drops. The nasal delivery system has been designed and developed to be cost-effective in low- and middle-income countries.

The vaccine was developed in partnership with Washington University, St. Louis, which had designed and developed the recombinant adenoviral vectored construct and evaluated in preclinical studies for efficacy.

Product development and clinical trials were funded in part by the Government of India, through the Department of Biotechnology's, COVID Suraksha Program.

New COVID-19 guidelines

As of now, the situation is not alarming, so there is no need to panic. Prevention is better than cure. Therefore, all are advised to take the following necessary steps to overcome the impending

COVID outbreak:

Face masks are to be used in all public places. Social distancing is to be maintained. Regular hand washing with soap and water or sanitizers. Public gatherings like marriages, political or social meetings etc. to be avoided. Avoid International travel Consult the doctor in case of any symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough, loose motions etc. Get your COVID vaccination including precautionary dose at the earliest. Follow the government advisory issued from time to time.

Nearly 5.37 lakh cases reported in major countries in 24 hours

As per the available reports, nearly 5.37 lakh new cases have been reported in last 24 hours from major countries like USA, Japan, South Korea, France and Brazil.

India reports 145 new cases, 4 of the new variant

India has reported 145 new cases in the last 24 hours, out of which four are the new China variant, BF.7.

With the robust infrastructure in public as well as in private sector, dedicated medical manpower, proactive leadership support from the Government and availability of sufficient medicines and vaccines, India will be able to manage any eventualities as done in the past.

Upscale preparedness

Indian Medical Association appeals to the Government to upscale the preparedness for any such situation as seen in 2021 by issuing necessary instructions to the concerned Ministries and Departments to make available the emergency medicines, oxygen supply and ambulance services

Indian Medical Association has issued advisory to its state and local branches to take necessary preparatory steps in case of COVID outbreak in their areas.

IMA also appeals to all its members to work proactively, as they have in the past, to combat the outbreak.