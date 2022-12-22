No scare as Covid cases depleting in India, but wear mask: Union Health Minister

Picture for representation | BL Soni

New Delhi: In a bid to remove a scare over Covid-19 virus, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told both the Houses of Parliament that the Covid cases are rising in the world, but in India, they are depleting.

In an identical statement the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, he said the government is keeping a close eye on new Covid-19 variants, ahead of Prime Minister Modi holding a high-level meeting to discuss measures to tackle it.

The health minister urged the people to wear face masks and maintain social distancing. He said the states have been asked to accelerate genome sequencing to timely identify the new variant of the virus constantly evolving.

“Ever-changing nature of coronavirus continues to pose danger to global health." He told Parliament. “From the last few days, Covid cases have been rising in the world but in India, cases are depleting. We are seeing rising Covid cases and deaths due to it in China. We are keeping an eye on the global Covid situation and are taking steps accordingly," he said.

Measures by the govt

Further assuring about the measures taken by the government to tackle the Covid surge in other countries, the Minister said, “Random sampling of international travellers arriving at airports has started."

Mandaviya said that states have been asked to conduct genome sequencing of every Covid case, it would enable tracking of new variants. “In view of festive season ahead, states asked to be alert, create awareness about masks and sanitisers," he added.

His statement came ahead of Prime Minister Modi holding a high-level meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the country at 3.30 PM.

Congress attacks BJP

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary and chief spokesman Jairam Ramesh sought to explain the "chronology" of the PM's covid meeting when Prime Minister Modi was present in the House wearing a face mask. He accused the government of selectively picking up the Bharat Jodo Yatra over the Covid concerns, just as the Yatra enters Delhi in two days.

"Health Minister writes a letter to Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. PM is reviewing situation on Thursday.. Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Delhi day after. Ab Aap Chronology Samjhiye...(now, understand the chronology)," he said.

Controversy over Bharat Jodo Yatra

Jairam said the health minister had urged Rahul Gandhi to suspend the Bharat Jodo Yatra if adherence to the Covid protocols cannot be followed, referring to the concerns expressed by three BJP MPs of Rajasthan over the possible spread of Coronavirus.

The Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and has covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

It has entered Haryana from Rajasthan and enter Delhi on December 24. After a break of about nine days, it moves on to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and finally, Jammu and Kashmir.