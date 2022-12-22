COVID-19: IMA issues new guidelines to follow with immediate effect; read the list here

IMA issues new guidelines as COVID-19 cases surge across the world | File Photo

In view of the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in number of countries around the world, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has issued COVID guidelines for the public to follow with immediate effect.

New COVID-19 guidelines

As of now, the situation is not alarming, so there is no need to panic. Prevention is better than cure. Therefore, all are advised to take the following necessary steps to overcome the impending

COVID outbreak:

Face masks are to be used in all public places. Social distancing is to be maintained. Regular hand washing with soap and water or sanitizers. Public gatherings like marriages, political or social meetings etc. to be avoided. Avoid International travel Consult the doctor in case of any symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough, loose motions etc. Get your COVID vaccination including precautionary dose at the earliest. Follow the government advisory issued from time to time.

Nearly 5.37 lakh cases reported in major countries in 24 hours

As per the available reports, nearly 5.37 lakhs new cases have been reported in last 24 hours from major countries like USA, Japan, South Korea, France and Brazil.

India reports 145 new cases, 4 of the new variant

India has reported 145 new cases in last 24 hours out of which four cases are the new China variant - BF.7.



With the robust infrastructure in public as well as in private sector, dedicated medical manpower, proactive leadership support from the Government and availability of sufficient medicines and vaccines, India will be able to manage any eventualities as done in the past.

Upscale preparedness

Indian Medical Association appeals to the Government to upscale the preparedness for any such situation as seen in 2021 by issuing necessary instructions to the concerned Ministries and Departments to make available the emergency medicines, oxygen supply and ambulance services

Indian Medical Association has issued advisory to its state and local branches to take necessary preparatory steps in case of COVID outbreak in their areas.

IMA also appeals to all its members to work proactively, as they have in the past, to combat the outbreak.

