COVID-19: Mask becomes mandatory in Delhi, no fine if travelling in personal car

Wearing a mask is once again mandatory in the national capital, Delhi with the AAP-led government imposing fine of Rs 500. The government informed that the fine under this provision of the notification will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles.

The district administration has been directed to implement the decisions which were taken in the DDMA's meeting held in April.

"The DDMA after examining all the relevant facts related to the issue of penal provisions for not adhering to the Covid protocol of wearing of masks at public places, decided that whereby not wearing of face mask/cover in all public places has been made an offence, a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing of face mask/cover in all public places in Delhi will be imposed," said a Delhi government notification.

It further said that people travelling together in a private vehicles will be exempt from being fined.

In view of the decision, three Enforcement Teams in Revenue District South has been constituted to monitor the enforcement of the mandate.

Delhi COVID-19 cases

On Wednesday, the national capital recorded eight fatalities due to COVID-19, which is the highest in over 180 days. It logged 2,146 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 17.83 per cent.

The national capital has witnessed an uptick in daily cases over the last week. The number of deaths has also been showing an upward trend.

However, experts and officials said that fatalities are being recorded among people who have comorbidities or are suffering from cancer, tuberculosis, or other accompanying illnesses.