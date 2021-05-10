COVID-19 management: SC adjourns hearing to May 13 due to technical glitches

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday said it will hear on May 13 the suo motu case on management of COVID-19 as the virtual proceedings were encountering technical glitches and the deferment will give judges more time to go through the government affidavit which was filed late last night.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, L N Rao and S Ravindra Bhat said, "Our server is down today. We judges had discussion among ourselves and have decided to take up the matter on Thursday".

Justice Bhat further said that in the meantime judges will go through the Centre's compliance affidavit filed late last night and even amicus curiae in the matter will get time to go through the response.

Before the technical glitches stalled the proceeding conducted through video conferencing, Justice Chandrachud referred to a news report and said that two of the judges of the bench got the Centre's affidavit on Monday morning.

Justice Chandrachud said Justice Rao had to take the copy of affidavit from Justice Bhat in the morning as he had not received it.

"I got the affidavit late in the night but my brother judges have got it in the morning. I have even read affidavit in the media before I got it," Justice Chandrachud said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that after they filed the affidavit, they served the copy to the state and it was very difficult to know from where the media got it.

On April 30, the top court had directed the Centre to prepare a buffer stock of oxygen for emergency purposes in collaboration with states and decentralise the location of the stocks so that it is immediately available if the normal supply chain is disrupted.