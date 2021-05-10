‘No judicial interference needed...': Centre urges SC to 'trust wisdom of executive' amid debate over COVID-19 vaccine policy

Ahead of a crucial hearing in the Supreme Court in the suo moto cognizance case involving the distribution of essential supplies and services during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central government on Sunday filed its affidavit in connection with the case.

According to a report by Live Law, the Centre has defended its COVID-19 vaccination policy and said that in times of such grave and unprecedented crisis, the executive functioning of the government needs discretion to formulate policy in the larger interest.

The Centre added that the price factor will not have any impact on the ultimate beneficiary namely, the eligible person getting the vaccine since all state governments have already declared their policy decision that each state will be administering vaccine to its residents, free of cost.

Urging against judicial interference on its vaccine policy, the Centre's Sunday night affidavit said: "Any overzealous, though well-meaning judicial intervention may lead to unforeseen and unintended consequences, in absence of any expert advice or administrative experience, leaving the doctors, scientists, experts and executive very little room to find innovative solutions on the go."

The Centre said it is most respectfully submitted that in the times of such grave and unprecedented crisis which the nation is fighting the disaster of an unprecedented magnitude, the executive functioning of the government needs discretion to formulate policy in larger interest.

"It is submitted that in view of the unprecedented and peculiar circumstances under which vaccination drive is devised as an executive policy, the wisdom of the executive should be trusted," said the affidavit.