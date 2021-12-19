India adds 7,081 more Covid cases, 264 deaths
As many as 7,081 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours while 264 succumbed to the virus in the same period, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. The new fatalities have mounted the death toll to 4,77,422.
Covid-19 wards reopen as cases surge in Lucknow
With a sudden surge in Covid cases in Lucknow, the district administration has directed all government district hospitals and government aided medical education institutes to activate Covid wards from Sunday onwards.
Netherlands to go into lockdown due to 'fifth wave with Omicron'
The Dutch government announced a stricter lockdown on Saturday out of fear for the rise of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country.
Washington state Senator Doug Ericksen dies after COVID battle
Washington state Senator Doug Ericksen, a staunch conservative, has died at age 52.
