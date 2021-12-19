e-Paper Get App

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 11:24 AM IST

LIVE COVID-19 Live Updates: COVID-19 wards reopen as cases surge in Lucknow

Netherlands to go into lockdown due to 'fifth wave with Omicron'
FPJ Web Desk
Representational Image | (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)

19 December 2021 11:24 AM IST

India adds 7,081 more Covid cases, 264 deaths

As many as 7,081 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours while 264 succumbed to the virus in the same period, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. The new fatalities have mounted the death toll to 4,77,422.

19 December 2021 09:29 AM IST

Covid-19 wards reopen as cases surge in Lucknow

With a sudden surge in Covid cases in Lucknow, the district administration has directed all government district hospitals and government aided medical education institutes to activate Covid wards from Sunday onwards.

19 December 2021 09:29 AM IST

Netherlands to go into lockdown due to 'fifth wave with Omicron'

The Dutch government announced a stricter lockdown on Saturday out of fear for the rise of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country.

19 December 2021 09:29 AM IST

Washington state Senator Doug Ericksen dies after COVID battle

Washington state Senator Doug Ericksen, a staunch conservative, has died at age 52.

