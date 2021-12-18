Navi Mumbai: NMMC asks Ghansoli school to shut down for a week after 16 students found Covid positive

After conducting Covid tests of more than 800 students of Shetkari Shikshan Sanstha's Secondary School and Junior College in Ghansoli, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) administration has directed the school to close for seven days. The civic body will monitor the health status of students and staff during the period.

So far, a total of 16 students were found positive of Covid and they have been isolated at the Covid Care Centre at the CIDCO exhibition centre in Vashi.

On Saturday, the civic body conducted Covid tests of around 600 students of which the report will come on Sunday or by the maximum of Monday.

“There is no positive in the Antigen test and we will wait for the RT-PCR tests report,” said Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner.

According to a senior civic official, an 11 standard student’s parent had travelled from Qatar last week and when the parent and his family underwent the Covid test, the parent's Covid test was negative, but his child was found positive with Covid.

More than 800 students and other staff of the school underwent Covid tests. All the 16 students who tested positive are asymptomatic.

“We have tested the family members of all the positive students as well as their close contacts. The remaining children and their families are being tested at home,” said Bangar.

Meanwhile, the civic administration has directed the school to close till December 26. “We have directed the school to close for a period of 7 days from Dec 18 to Dec 26, 2021. The school has also been directed to ensure the Covid preventive measures are taken before the commencement of the school on 27th December,” said Bangar.

