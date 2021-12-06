e-Paper Get App

India reports 8,306 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; active caseload currently stands at 98,416Maharashtra logs 7 new cases, heightens scrutinyDelhi's air quality remains 'very poor' category, AQI at 311
Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 09:56 AM IST

India reports 8,306 new cases, 8,834 recoveries

FPJ Web Desk
Patna: A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 test in view of the threat of the new variant (Omicron) of the virus, at a railway station in Patna, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. | PTI Photo

Over 139 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre

More than 139 crores of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories till date, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday.

India reports 8,306 new cases, 8,834 recoveries in last 24 hours

India reported 8,306 new COVID-19 cases and 8,834 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Telangana | 43 students of Chalmeda AnandRao Institute of Medical Sciences, Bommakal in have tested positive for COVID19: District Medical Health Officer, Karimnagar

