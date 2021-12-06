Over 139 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre
More than 139 crores of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories till date, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday.
India reports 8,306 new cases, 8,834 recoveries in last 24 hours
India reported 8,306 new COVID-19 cases and 8,834 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Telangana | 43 students of Chalmeda AnandRao Institute of Medical Sciences, Bommakal in have tested positive for COVID19: District Medical Health Officer, Karimnagar
