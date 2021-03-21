COVID-19 latest updates: With 43,846 new cases, India records highest daily spike this year

India saw 43,846 new coronavirus infections in a day, the highest single-day rise recorded so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,15,99,130, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Sunday.

The daily rise in infections was the highest recorded in 115 days. As many as 44,489 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on November 26. The death toll increased to 1,59,755 with 197 daily new fatalities, the highest in 97 days, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

Registering an increase for the 11th day in a row, the total active caseload has increased to 3,09,087, which now comprises 2.66 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.96 per cent, the data stated. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,11,30,288, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.38 per cent.

As many as 4,46,03,841 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

According to the ICMR, 23,35,65,119 samples have been tested up to March 20 with 11,33,602 samples being tested on Saturday.