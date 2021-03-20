Mumbai: Maharashtra reports 27k new Covid-19 infections in past 24 hours

Maharashtra has reported a total of 27,126 fresh COVID-19 infections on Saturday, while 92 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state in the past 24 hours.

The total case tally stand at 24.49 lakhs and the fatality rate in the state stand at 2.18 percent. Also in the past 24 hours, total 13,588 patients have recovered and have been successfully discharged from the hospitals.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 2,982 fresh cases and seven deaths on Saturday. Also in the past 24 hours total 1,780 patients have been recovered in Mumbai.

Presently the recovery rate of the city stand at 91 percent and the period of doubling at city stand at 114 days. There are 21,335 total active patients in Mumbai and the overall growth rate of the city is 0.61 percent.