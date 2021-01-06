COVID-19 latest updates: With 18,088 new coronavirus cases, India's tally rises to 1,03,74,932

India on Wednesday reported 18,088 fresh cases of coronavirus infections and 264 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the country's overall tally to 1,03,74,932, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

India continued its streak of low daily new cases as the number of fresh infections remained below 20,000 for the fifth consecutive day.

The death toll increased to 1,50,114 with 264 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 99,97,272 pushing the national recovery rate to 96.36 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the 16th consecutive day. There are 2,27,546, active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.19 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.