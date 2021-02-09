COVID-19 latest updates: India reports less than 10,000 daily cases for second time in February

The daily new COVID-19 cases fell below 10,000 for the second time this month taking India's tally of cases to 1,08,47,304, while fresh fatalities remained below 100 for the fourth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Tuesday.

A total of 9,110 new infections were reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll increased to 1,55,158 with 78 daily new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,05,48,521 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 97.25 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 2 lakh. There are 1,43,625 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 1.32 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.