COVID vaccination gains pace, about 10K beneficiaries inoculated in first 16 sessions

The COVID-19 vaccination drive, which was slowed down in its initial days, has now gained momentum as the four vaccine centres under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) including Rajawadi and Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar (BDBA) in the suburbs, King Edward Memorial (KEM) and BYL Nair hospitals in the city have inoculated around 10,000 beneficiaries in the first 16 sessions of the drive.

According to the BMC vaccine data, the highest 10,695 healthcare workers (HCWs) have been vaccinated at the Rajawadi Hospital, followed by 10,694 at BDBA hospital, 9,783 at KEM Hospital and 9,600 at BYL Nair Hospital.

Officials said most of the HCWs stay in Western and Eastern suburbs due to which they prefer to visit nearest centres from the residence. Moreover, all these centres are close to railway stations due to which beneficiaries find it easier to reach the centres.

There is a significant rise of beneficiaries in the last 10 sessions at these vaccination centres. The BYL Nair Hospital has witnessed 614 per cent jump in the number of beneficiaries in the last 10 sessions followed by 437 per cent at Rajawadi Hospital, 404 per cent at BDBA Hospital and 320 per cent at KEM hospital.

“During the initial days the beneficiaries were hesitating to take the vaccine shots due to which numbers were less in the first five sessions of the drive. But later the healthcare workers themselves came forward and also counsel their fellow colleagues to take the vaccine as it does not cause any severe side effects,” he said.

Civic officials said there are many factors due to which the numbers are high at these centres as they are close to railway stations and most of the HCWs and FLWs live in the suburbs and adjoining areas of Mumbai. Following which beneficiaries prefer walk-in to these centres and take the vaccine shots.

“Initially there were only two vaccination centres in Suburbs, one was at the Cooper hospital in Vile Parle and another at BDBA in Kandivali due to which most of them living in suburbs prefer these centres. Moreover we have people from Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali and Dahisar coming for the vaccination drive. However now the number of vaccination centres has also increased so now the beneficiaries will be dispersed to other centres also,” said Dr Pratima Patil, medical superintendent.