COVID-19 vaccination: Third phase likely to begin in March, to cover 27 crore people aged 50 and above

"After the completion of the first and second phases, the third phase could be launched anytime next month," Vardhan said.

"It is not possible to give an exact date, but we estimate that this process can start in the second, third, or the fourth week of March."

Vardhan added that the finance minister has allocated Rs 35,000 crore for vaccination in the Budget and assured that it can be increased if required.

He said two vaccines—Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and Covaxin of Bharat Biotech—have been approved for emergency use authorisation. Besides these, work is in progress on seven vaccines. Of the seven, three are in Phase 3 clinical trial stage. Two are in Phases 1 and 2 clinical trial stage, and the remaining two are in advanced pre-clinical stage.

The Union Health Ministry has said that nearly 53 lakh beneficiaries have been administered shots under the countrywide inoculation exercise till Friday evening.