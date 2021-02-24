COVID-19 latest updates: India reports 13,742 new cases, 104 fresh fatalities in last 24 hours

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases surged to 1,10,30,176 with 13,742 new infections, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday.

The death toll increased to 1,56,567 with 104 new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,26,702 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.25 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42 per cent.

There are 1,46,907 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.33 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

As per the Health Ministry, 1,21,65,598 vaccine doses had been given so far. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021. The vaccination of the frontline workers started on February 2.

According to the ICMR, 21,30,36,275 samples have been tested up to February 23 with 8,05,844 samples being tested on Tuesday.