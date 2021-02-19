COVID-19 latest updates: India records 13,193 new cases, 97 fresh fatalities

Daily new cases of COVID-19 in the country climbed to over 13,000 after 19 days taking India's tally of cases to 1,09,63,394, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Friday.

A total of 13,193 new cases were registered in a span of 24 hours. The death toll increased to 1,56,111 with 97 daily new fatalities, the data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,67,741 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.30 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42 per cent.

The total COVID-19 active cases remained below 1.5 lakh. There are 1,39,542 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.27 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.