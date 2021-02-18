Coronavirus in Mumbai: Registration for phase 3 of COVID-19 vaccination drive likely to start in March first week

Registration for the third phase of vaccination drive which includes senior citizens is likely to start in the first week of March in Mumbai. BMC officials said they will be first collecting the data of senior citizens from all the ward and after that they will announce the date for the registration.

However the local government is waiting for a final decision from the central government to start the registration for the senior citizens.



Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said the date for the registration has not been announced by that time they have planned to collate all the data they have collected during 'My Family My Responsibility' survey conducted last year.

“We have all the knowledge of the senior citizens but we'd like to ascertain who qualify as the beneficiaries for the third phase. Moreover we asked all the ward officers to submit details of all senior citizens in their respective wards before the registration windows are open for the third phase,” he said.