COVID-19 latest update: India reports 11,666 new cases, active cases below 1.74 lakh

India's COVID-19 tally of cases crossed 1.07 crore with 11,666 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
The total infections have mounted to 1,07,01,193. The death toll increased to 1,53,847 with 123 daily new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,03,73,606 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.94 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.
The COVID-19 active cases remained below 2 lakh for the ninth consecutive day. There are 1,73,740 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.62 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
According to the ICMR, 19,43,38,773 samples have been tested up to January 27 with 7,25,653 samples being tested on Wednesday.
The Union Health Ministry informed that a total 23,55,979 healthcare and frontline workers have got vaccinated so far against COVID-19.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
(With inputs from Agencies)
