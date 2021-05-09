COVID-19: Karnataka reports 47,930 cases; 20,897 test positive in Bengaluru alone

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s Covid cases continue to remain above 40K with Sunday reporting 47,930, new cases, taking the number of active cases to 56,4485. The day also recorded 490 Covid-related deaths taking the total toll to 18776

Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, Mandya, Tumakuru, Hassanna and Dakshina Kannada reported over 1000 cases each.

Bengaluru recorded 20,897 and 281 deaths. Nine city wards are contributing to the high caseload with up to 3,500 active cases, according to the ward-level data of the past 10 days. The wards are a mix of upscale localities and economically weaker sections.