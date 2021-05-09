COVID-19 in Karnataka: Portal launched to track availability of beds in Bengaluru’s private hospitals

Amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) have launched a website to provide status on COVID-19 beds in private hospitals across the IT city, that come under the private quota. Karnataka's health minister Dr K Sudhakar inaugurated the site by clicking on the online portal, and speaking a few words on the importance of technology in health care.

The websiye comes at a time when the city is reeling under a lack of oxygenated beds, ICU and ventilator facilities. At the time of writing among the 1,699 beds available, only three were free.

PHANA said that "As the central bed management system has information on the availability of beds under the government quota, our portal will show bed status in private hospitals under their (private) quota for admitting COVID-19 patients."

"COVID-19 patients who want to get treated at private hospitals, can check the bed status for admission at the earliest," it added.

Speaking on its operations, Dr Rajashekar, Secretary of PHANA said that it's a simple and easy-to-use portal. It will display the number of vacant beds available from among the registered private hospitals. Hospital phone numbers and a location map are also given. The hospitals need to update the data periodically as and when discharges happen.