COVID-19: All type of movements and activities to remain prohibited from May 10 to May 25 in Bengaluru

Owing to a massive spurt in the cases of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, the Commissioner of Police and Additional District Magistrate, Bengaluru has issued orders stating that all type of movements or activities will remain prohibited from 6 am on May 10 to 6 am on May 24 in Bengaluru city.

Bengaluru is one of the highly affected covid cities in the state as it has been one of the major contributors of cases in Karnataka. The city reported 21,376 fresh cases on Thursday, taking its Covid tally to 9,08,412, including 3,41,978 active cases, while 5,58,992 recovered, with 11,784 patients discharged in the day.

Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police and Additional District Magistrate of Bengaluru said that despite imposition of curbs in the state by the government from April 27 till May 12 there has been no decrease in the cases especially in Bengaluru city. The order of prohibiting any type of movement/activities in the city have been issued under section 144. The orders will come in effect from May 10, 6 am and will stay in effect till 6 am of May 24 in Bengaluru city.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday announced the imposition of a complete lockdown from 6 am on May 10 to 6 am on May 24 in the state. He also said that the corona curfew was not successful in Karnataka.