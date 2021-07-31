COVID-19: Karnataka makes RTPCR test mandatory for those coming from Maharashtra, Kerala

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, Karnataka government on Saturday revised its Covid guidelines to make a negative RTPCR result not older than 72 hours mandatory for those entering the state from Kerala and Maharashtra. The government today issued a revised circular in the same regards.

The RT-PCR tests is for all those travelling into the state by flights, trains, buses, and personal transport, the government circular said.

"Airlines shall issue boarding passes only to passengers carrying RT-PCR negative certificates not older than 72 hours," it said. Similar guidelines have been issued for railway authorities and conductors of buses.

The decision comes two days after Karnataka recorded a steep spike in new Covid cases on Thursday at 2,052, which was 34 per cent more than Wednesday's 1,531. Capital Bengaluru alone clocked 505 cases, much more than the previous day's count of 376.