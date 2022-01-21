Covid-19: Karnataka logs 48,049 new cases, 22 deaths in last 24 hours

Karnataka on Friday reported 48,049 new Covid-19 cases along with 22 deaths and 18,115 recoveries.

The capital Bengaluru alone registered 29,068 fresh Covid cases while six deaths. The active cases in the state currently are at 3,23,143.

A total of 2,49,832 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.

Karnataka on Thursday had reported 47,754 new cases of Covid-19, and 29 fatalities, taking the state's tally to 33,76,953 and the death toll to 38,515.

Meanwhile, in a respite to citizens and businesses, the Karnataka government on Friday decided to lift the weekend curfew that was in place aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19 infections.

However, the night curfew between 10 pm to 5 am every day, and all other Covid curbs including 50 per cent capacity in restaurants and other places will continue.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a Covid review meeting with experts, senior Ministers and officials of his government to assess the situation in the state and curbs that were put in place to control its spread.

Notably, India on Friday reported 3,17,532 new Covid-19 cases, the highest in 249 days, while the tally of Omicron infections surged to 9,287.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 08:23 PM IST