COVID-19: Karnataka govt extends lockdown till June 7; announces free treatment for black fungus patients in district hospitals

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Karnataka government has extended the lockdown till June 7.

"Same guidelines will continue. People are roaming after 10 am as well which is creating a lot of problems throughout the state. That's why such movements must be stopped. I urge people to stop unnecessary movements," said CM BS Yediyurappa.

Government has decided to give free treatment for Mucormycosis (black fungus) patients in the govt district hospitals, he added.

