COVID-19: Karnataka govt extends lockdown till June 7; announces free treatment for black fungus patients in district hospitals

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Karnataka government has extended the lockdown till June 7.
"Same guidelines will continue. People are roaming after 10 am as well which is creating a lot of problems throughout the state. That's why such movements must be stopped. I urge people to stop unnecessary movements," said CM BS Yediyurappa.
Government has decided to give free treatment for Mucormycosis (black fungus) patients in the govt district hospitals, he added.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)