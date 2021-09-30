COVID-19: India's vaccination coverage reaches nearly 89 crore

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country nearly reached 89 crore, with over 62 lakh doses given on Thursday, the Union health ministry said.

Till 8:30 pm, a total of 88,93,18,863 doses were administered so far while the total number of doses administered today were 62,63,599.

The daily Covid-19 vaccination in the country had crossed 1 crore for the first time on August 27 and on September 18, India set a world record by administering 2.5 crore Covid vaccine doses in a single day.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest leve.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Meanwhile, according to a report, India would have 27-28 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses of Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin in the month of October, said government sources.

27-28 crore Covid-19 vaccines doses that are to be procured do not include Biological E and Zydus Cadilla vaccines doses, sources told ANI.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 08:42 PM IST