COVID-19: India receives consignments of rapid testing kits, negative pressure carriers from South Korea

New Delhi: As global support continues to pour in amid the devastating COVID-19 crisis in India, the country has received two consignments of rapid testing kits and negative pressure carriers from South Korea.

Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed that the first consignment from South Korea included 10,000 rapid testing kits and the second contained 100 negative pressure carriers that arrived on early Friday.

"Our continuing cooperation with Republic of Korea. Welcome the shipment of 10000 rapid testing kits from Republic of Korea that arrived today," he tweeted on Thursday.

Hours later, Bagchi tweeted: "Aircraft with medical equipment arrives from Republic of Korea. 2nd aircraft to arrive in a span of a few hours. This one with consignment of 100 Negative Pressure Carriers. Thank Republic of Korea for this continuing support."