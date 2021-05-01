COVID-19 in West Bengal: Morgues in Kolkata and nearby areas filled up with bodies of patients

Kolkata: Morgues in Kolkata and nearby areas have filled up with COVID-19 bodies.
According to hospital sources, there are 23-25 covid bodies lying in the morgue of MR Bangur hospital for the last two-three days and in NRS hospitals there are almost 27 bodies.
“Despite calling the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, no one came to lift the body to the crematorium,” stated the sources.
Incidentally, both the hospitals are state government run hospitals.
In Chinsurah, the morgue has to be closed due to non-availability of space. Bodies were seen piled up in hearse vans for days.
Meanwhile, in order to curb the menace of the second wave of the pandemic especially for which oxygen is not available in the market, the West Bengal health department and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) in association with Lions club has started ‘Oxygen Parlor’ at state government’s ‘Uttirno’ Bhawan.
According to KMC Mayor Firhad Hakim, initially the facility will start with 25 beds and will be increased to 200 beds.
“By May 15 the number of beds will increase to 200 from present 25. Doctors and nurses from SSKM hospital will be working here on shift basis. Moreover, 200 beds facility of safe house is already here in Uttirno which will increase to 400 by mid of May. 9831768684 is the helpline number of the oxygen parlor and if anyone feels there is a dip in their saturation level can get admitted,” said Firhad stating that the oxygen supply will be provided by Lion’s club and also that 10 ambulances have also been started for oxygen parlor.
Meanwhile, due to the scarcity of vaccines vaccination above 18 years of age couldn’t be started in West Bengal.
While the ruling Trinamool Congress is claiming that there is shortage of vaccines in West Bengal, the BJP is crying foul by stating that the Trinamool Congress government couldn’t manage the pandemic properly.
With 103 deaths in the last 24 hours, West Bengal recorded 17,512 new cases of corona on Saturday.
