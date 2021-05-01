COVID-19 in West Bengal: Morgues in Kolkata and nearby areas filled up with bodies of patients

Kolkata: Morgues in Kolkata and nearby areas have filled up with COVID-19 bodies.

According to hospital sources, there are 23-25 covid bodies lying in the morgue of MR Bangur hospital for the last two-three days and in NRS hospitals there are almost 27 bodies.

“Despite calling the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, no one came to lift the body to the crematorium,” stated the sources.

Incidentally, both the hospitals are state government run hospitals.

In Chinsurah, the morgue has to be closed due to non-availability of space. Bodies were seen piled up in hearse vans for days.

Meanwhile, in order to curb the menace of the second wave of the pandemic especially for which oxygen is not available in the market, the West Bengal health department and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) in association with Lions club has started ‘Oxygen Parlor’ at state government’s ‘Uttirno’ Bhawan.

According to KMC Mayor Firhad Hakim, initially the facility will start with 25 beds and will be increased to 200 beds.