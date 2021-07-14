COVID-19 in West Bengal: Govt extends lockdown-like curbs till July 30 with relaxations; metro services to operate 5 days a week with 50% occupancy

Kolkata: With lockdown like restrictions extended till July 30, West Bengal government on Wednesday gave some more relaxations.

Floating a circular, the Trinamool Congress run West Bengal government said that metro services will start with 50 percent occupancy and also mentioned that all educational institutions will remain closed till July 30.

“The local trains will not start now except the staff special trains. All other public transportation including metro services will run with 50 percent occupancy. Metro services will be available for five days and during the weekends it will remain closed due to sanitation. All educational institutions will be remain suspended till July 30,” read the notification.

The notification further stated that 50 percent people can enter shopping malls and the other retail shops and restaurants will remain open at earlier mentioned timings but with 50 percent workforce.

“The spa, swimming polls, cinema halls will remain closed. However, swimming pools exclusively for routine practices for national, state and international level swimmers may remain open during 6 am to 10 am,” said the notification.