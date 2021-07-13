West Bengal post-poll violence: NHRC submits final report; Calcutta HC orders DNA test to identify BJP leader's body

Kolkata: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday has submitted five final bundles of reports sealed in envelopes on post –poll violence before Calcutta High Court.

Notably, according to the court's order, the NHRC team had to submit the report by June 30 and following the order the NHRC team had submitted the initial report and appealed for a few more days. After the permission was granted, the NHRC team submitted the final report on July 13.

Welcoming the move, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari praised NHRC and said that truth on the post-poll violence will unfold soon.

Countering Suvendu, TMC MP Saugata Roy said that there has not been any post-poll violence in West Bengal and also that the BJP is purposely trying to malign the image of Trinamool Congress.

However, the five-judge bench comprising justices IP Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen and Subrata Talukdar adjourned hearing on PILs related to post-poll violence till July 22.

Meanwhile, following a plea submitted by additional Solicitor General Y J Dastoor that Biswajit Sarkar, the brother deceased BJP cadre Abhijit Sarkar, had expressed his inability to identify the body on account of its bad condition, the Calcutta High Court had ordered a DNA matching with the sibling, report of which will have to be produced before the court within seven days in a sealed envelope.

Notably, following the request of Abhijit’s family members, the Calcutta High Court had ordered for a second autopsy of Abhijit at Command hospital.

Incidentally, Abhijit was allegedly killed in post-poll violence in Kolkata.

After Mahesh Jethmalani, senior counsel appearing for Biswajit Sarkar confirmed that Biswajit is ready to give his DNA, the Calcutta High court had ordered to take Biswajit to Command Hospital on July 15.