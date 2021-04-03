COVID-19 in Uttarakhand: Tirath Singh Rawat govt declares journalists as frontline workers, allows them to take vaccine without age restrictions

The Uttarakhand government on Saturday declared journalists as "frontline workers" and announced COVID-19 vaccination for them without any age restrictions.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office, CM Tirath Singh Rawat has ordered to set up a vaccination centre for journalists in every district in the state.

"During the ongoing pandemic, the journalists in the state worked like frontline workers in providing the required information to the people about Covid-19 which helped the government significantly," Rawat said.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 2,404 active cases of COVID-19 in Uttarakhand while the death toll in the state stands at 1,721. The cumulative recoveries in the state reached 97,150.