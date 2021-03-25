Madhya Pradesh: Journalist Committee soon to redress issues of media persons, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that government will constitute a Journalist Committee to redress the issues of the media persons. Committee will also prepare a code of conduct for the journalists, said Chouhan while interacting with a delegation of the media persons on Thursday. The CM also informed that a state media centre will be developed at the Malviya Nagar for the journalists.

The delegation gifted the Banyan sapling to the Chief Minister and also thanked him providing financial aid to two ailing journalists Sunil Tiwari and Narendra Kulsheresht.

The public relations commissioner Sudam Khade, OSD Satyendra Khare and the journalist were present in the meeting.