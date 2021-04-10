COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: Amid surge in cases, entry of devotees at Kashi temple 'garbha griha' banned

Lucknow: Amid sudden spike in active cases in Varanasi in the last two days, the Baba Kashi Vishwanath temple administration has banned entry of devotees in Garbha Griha (sanctum sanctorum) and discontinued distribution of ‘prasad’.

A decision to this effect was taken after a high-level meeting after the visit of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to review the situation arising out of the second surge of the coronavirus.

The temple CEO Sunil Varma said that after the imposition of night curfew from Thursday, the temple administration has also stopped sale of tickets for famous ‘mangla aarti’, which is performed at the wee hours. “Mangla aarti has been closed for the devotees,” he said.

“In view of sudden spurt in coronavirus cases, the temple administration has decided to close the garbha griha for devotees. They can now offer milk, water through a pipeline to Lord Shiva outside the temple,” said the CEO.