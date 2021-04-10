Covid-19: Amid ongoing lockdown, crew members of the TV industry raise a concern about their 'rozi roti'

Many people in Mumbai, the hub of the entertainment industry, earn their bread and butter by working on film and TV sets. But life has changed drastically for a lot of them since the coronavirus brought the industry to a standstill in 2020. Movie theatres were closed — shootings and events were cancelled owing to the nationwide lockdown last year. It was only in June 2020 when the production of films and television programmes resumed after a three-month long hiatus. However, currently, with the imposition of stringent restrictions in Maharashtra in the wake of the rise in coronavirus cases; film and TV crew members continue to suffer.

Renu Pithva, who works as a costume stylist on the ongoing TV show Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai, shared her fears of losing work amid Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am nothing without this industry. I earn my livelihood here. Due to the industry shutdown, I had faced a lot of problems last year...used my savings to run my household. I can’t even think of sitting idle once again,” she said, urging everyone to follow safety protocols as “the industry can’t endure another halt”.