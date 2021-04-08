COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: 8,490 fresh cases reported, total active cases nearly 40,000

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh reported 39 more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday pushing the toll to 9,003, while 8,490 new cases took the infection tally to 6,54,404, a senor official said. "The state reported 8,490 new cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. While the death toll reached 9,003, the number of active cases are 39,338. The number of patients treated and discharged is now 6,06,063," Additional Chief Secretary, Heath, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

Among 39,338 active cases, 22,904 are in home isolation, 770 are in private hospitals and the rest are undergoing treatment at government hospitals free of cost, he said.