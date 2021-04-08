Night curfew imposed in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj as COVID-19 cases surge

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, a night curfew has been imposed from 10 pm to 8 am in the district from Thursday till further notice.

The District Magistrate informed that essential services will be exempted from the curfew.

In view of rising cases of COVID-19, a night curfew has also been imposed in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, Kanpur and Varanasi with effect from Thursday night.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 4,689 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the total number of active cases in the state to 27,509. The death toll in Uttar Pradesh stands at 8,924 with 30 deaths on Wednesday.