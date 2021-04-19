COVID-19 in Telangana: High Court gives 48-hour ultimatum to state govt to decide on lockdown

Given the COVID-19 situation in the state, the Telangana government was given a two-day ultimatum by the High Court to decide on a lockdown to tackle rising Covid cases. "Within 48 hours, the government must decide on a lockdown or curfew, otherside the court shall issue orders," the High Court said.

As per a report in NDTV, the High Court has also issued a set of instructions and asked for a full report from the Telangana government with regards to COVID-19.

The court asked the government for "ward-wise data" on positive cases in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and has also asked for RT-PCR reports within 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, the state has recorded 4,009 cases and 14 deaths.

It also took note of excessive gatherings for marriages, functions and in public places and order the government to take some action.

The number of cases dropped from 5,093 as the authorities conducted fewer tests over the week-end. During the 24-hour period that ended 8 p.m. Sunday, 83,089 tests were conducted while 1,29,637 samples were tested the previous day. The fresh cases pushed the state's cumulative tally to 3,55,433 while 14 deaths have taken the fatality toll to 1,838.

According to a bulletin by the state health department, the case fatality remained at 0.51 per cent against the national average of 1.2 per cent. Almost all parts of the state continue to see a surge in the cases. Greater Hyderabad and surrounding districts remained the worst affected along with the districts bordering Maharashtra.