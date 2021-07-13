COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu: Negative test report must for tourists to enter Nilgiris

The Tamil Nadu government has made COVID-19 test with negative report compulsory for tourists to visit the Nilgiris. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the state government extended the covid restrictions till July 19 but with certain relaxations for the tourists, following which the popular tourist destination has been drawing a large crowd.
According to a report, the government took the decision of issuing covid negative reports as the district administration fear the surge in tourist flow may lead to a spike in Covid-19 cases in the hills.
Though an e-pass issued by Tamil Nadu is mandatory to enter the Nilgiris district, the tourists are eager to visit the hill station after the lockdown norms were relaxed in the state. The Nilgiris administration announced that the tourists visiting the district should possess a Covid-19 negative report along with e-passes.
“Visitors from neighbouring states like Kerala and Karnataka will be permitted through the state borders only after producing both these documents. Locals should also keep relevant passes and a Covid-19 report handy while commuting between the districts. Without a report, they will be stopped at the district's border check-posts,” the district administrative official said.
Recently, over fears of a spike in Covid-19 cases after tourists flocked to the hill station the Kodaikanal administration shut all the tourist spots in the town.
The lockdown relaxations in the state that came into effect from Monday would allow the shops and restaurants to function for an extra hour till 9 pm. Bus services to union territory Puducherry were resumed as part of the relaxations.
