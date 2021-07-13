Kerala's Zika virus tally rises to 21; no cases reported from Tamil Nadu thus far

Even as the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Zika virus cases are on the rise on Kerala. The southern state has so far reported 21 cases, even as neighbouring Tamil Nadu tests samples form border areas. Health officials however assure that it is not a major cause of concern at present as the Zika virus is not spread by aerosols or contact.

"Two more people in the state have been diagnosed with the Zika virus. A 35-year-old resident of Poonthura and a 41-year-old resident of Sasthamangalam. With this, 21 Zika virus cases are confirmed in the state," Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Tuesday afternoon.