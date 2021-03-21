COVID-19 in Rajasthan: Night curfew to be imposed in eight cities, markets to close at 10 pm

The decision to impose night curfew was taken during a review meeting of the Covid situation in the state by chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

The government has also ordered that markets across the state will close at 10 pm.

It will be mandatory for those arriving in the state from March 25 to bring an RT-PCR negative report of testing that has been done 72 hours prior to arrival. Passengers arriving at the airport, railway station and bus stand will be tested by health department staff.

Those who come to the state without an RT-PCR negative report will have to undergo a 15 day quarantine period. All collectors have been asked to re-start quarantine facilities in their respective districts

The government is again implementing mini containment zones in areas where more than five coronavirus cases are reported. Such clusters or apartment blocks will be designated as containment zones and no movement will be allowed.

The government has directed that primary schools will remain shut till next orders. School from classes 5 and upwards and colleges and universities will not allow more than 50 percent attendance at a time. Students will be allowed to come to school only after written permission from their wards. Screening and random testing will be compulsory in all educational institutions.

The government has limited guests at weddings to 200 while only 20 persons can be present at funerals. The respective SDMs will have to be intimated about weddings and videography will have to be provided, if asked for by the authorities,

Not more than 200 persons will be allowed at any social gathering.