COVID-19 in Rajasthan: Amid surge in cases, govt imposes 6 pm to 5 am night curfew

Jaipur: With a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases, the Rajasthan government has tightened curbs including an 11 hour night curfew from 6 pm to 5 am across the state.

The government also decided to suspend the Class 10 and Class 12 state board exams in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot held a review meeting of the Covid situation in the state on Wednesday night. The new norms were announced after the meeting.

Asking people to strictly follow Covid protocols and avoid unnecessary travel, Gehlot said the second wave of the coronavirus is more aggressive. He said in the first wave the rural areas remained largely untouched by the virus but this time around, 30 percent cases are being reported from rural areas and 60 percent infections are among those below 46 years of age.

He said the positivity rate and mortality rate are higher in the first 10 days of April than it was at the peak of the first wave in September-October 2020.

All shops and business establishments will have t shut down by 5 pm while all offices in the state will have to shut by 4. The night curfew will be enforced till April 30, 2021.