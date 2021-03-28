COVID-19 in Odisha: 20 new cases reported at ALLEN institute, 10 at IIT Bhubaneswar

As the fear of COVID-19 doesn't seem to end yet in India, more than 20 students have tested positive at the ALLEN Career Institute in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar. Apart from this, ten fresh cases of the virus were reported from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhubaneswar, which is located on the outskirts of the city.

As per India Today report, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed the ALLEN Career Institute’s campus. Entry into the hostels and mess of the institute has been banned for all outsiders except designated civic body officials. The BMC has instructed the institute authorities not to allow any student or staff member to exit the premises.

On March 27, more than twenty people, including students and staff, tested positive for Covid-19 at the Jharsuguda Engineering School in the state of Odisha.