COVID-19 in Odisha: 20 new cases reported at ALLEN institute, 10 at IIT Bhubaneswar

As the fear of COVID-19 doesn't seem to end yet in India, more than 20 students have tested positive at the ALLEN Career Institute in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar. Apart from this, ten fresh cases of the virus were reported from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhubaneswar, which is located on the outskirts of the city.
As per India Today report, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed the ALLEN Career Institute’s campus. Entry into the hostels and mess of the institute has been banned for all outsiders except designated civic body officials. The BMC has instructed the institute authorities not to allow any student or staff member to exit the premises.
On March 27, more than twenty people, including students and staff, tested positive for Covid-19 at the Jharsuguda Engineering School in the state of Odisha.
Khordha district collector Sanat Mohanty said that the IIT students who tested positive have all self-quarantined. All ten of them are from outside Odisha.
“We had instructed all institutes in Khordha district to ensure students who are coming from outside the state are isolated and those that develop symptoms are tested. After that, contact tracing for all ten IIT students who tested positive has been done,” Mohanty said.
Odisha currently has 1,650 active Covid-19 cases. The state’s cumulative case count is 3,40,194 and its Covid death toll is at 1,920.
Meanwhile, India recorded 62,714 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in its sharpest one-day spike in nearly five months, the health ministry data showed today. The fresh infections have taken the total Covid tally in the country to 1.19 crore.
