Odisha Guv Prof. Ganeshi Lal graces NALCO’s International Women’s Day celebrations as Chief Guest

Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Governor of Odisha, graced the International Women’s Day celebrations of Navratna CPSE NALCO as the Chief Guest at the NALCO Research & Training Centre (NRTC) in Bhubaneswar today.

In his inspiring speech, the Hon’ble Governor quoted eloquently from Ramcharitmanas and the Vedas, where women have been put in the highest pedestal. Prof. Ganeshi Lal, was all praise for women who are working tirelessly in various fields and lauded women for making a difference and contributing to the growth of the Nation.

Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO thanked Hon’ble Governor Prof.Ganeshi Lal and Dr.Pratibha Ray for motivating the employees of the Company. He said, ‘’Our women employees have always played a significant role in strengthening the Company. They have always delivered and excelled at their work& beyond. We are proud of their achievements and consistent contributions round the year.’’