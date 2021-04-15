COVID-19 in Karnataka: Govt asks persons returning to state from Kumbh Mela to undergo RT-PCR test

Owing to a massive rise in COVID-19 cases, the Commissioner, Health and Family Services of Karnataka today issued orders stating that persons returning to Karnataka after taking part in the Kumbh Mela at Haridwar should get their RT-PCR test done immediately on return.

Karntaka has seen a sudden surge in the cases, Bengaluru being one of the major hotspots in the state. In a bid to avoid spread of the virus even more the health department of the state has taken this decision.

Meanwhile, over 1,700 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Haridwar Kumbh Mela area from April 10 to 14 confirming fears that one of the world's largest religious gatherings may contribute further to the rapid rise in coronavirus cases. Medical workers conducted 2,36,751 tests over the five-day period in the mela site. Out of these, 1,701 came out positive for coronavirus.