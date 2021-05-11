COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh: 10 Maoists succumb to virus, several infected; police appeal for immediate surrender

Raipur: After Covid-19 cases started receding in urban areas of the state, it has started widening its tentacles in rural areas of Chhattisgarh including Bastar. Around 10 members of banned CPI Maoists guerrillas succumbed to injuries due to COVID-19 infections in the last few weeks, said Bastar police. Now, it has started speedily spreading among the naxals.

Team of security forces seized a huge cache of daily use items including a letter in a raid conducted on a Maoists camp in the jungles of Palnar under limits of Gangulur police station, Bijapur, Sundarraj P, Inspector General (IG) of Bastar police said on Tuesday.