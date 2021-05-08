Covid in Chattisgarh: Raipur announces total lockdown on Sunday

Out of more than ten lakh population (of Raipur), around 1.48 lakh people were already found infected with Covid virus to date. To break the chain, District Administration Raipur has announced a total lockdown in the capital city Raipur.

District Collector S Bharti Dasan mentioned in his order - except fair price ration shops and essential services, all other business outlets and institutions will remain closed on Sunday, an official communication said on Saturday.

On Friday, more than 13,000 new Covid cases were reported in Chattisgarh. The tally of new cases in Raipur was 818.