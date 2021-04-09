Chattisgarh govt requests PM Modi to fix minimum age for COVID-19 vaccination at 18 years

In the wake of spike of Covid 19 cases in Chhattisgarh state Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel chaired a virtual meeting with the representatives of various media outlets in capital city Raipur today and informed that he has requested Prime Minister Modi to set the minimum age of vaccination as 18 years, a government statement said on Friday.

Apart from asking support from the media, the CM said that in this time of crisis, private hospitals should adopt a humanitarian approach in the treatment of patients.

Providing information about the status of COVID-19 cases in the state, Chief Minister said that the state's COVID positivity rate increased to one percent in the month of March 2021 and the escalated to 24 percent on April 7.