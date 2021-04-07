COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh: Complete lockdown imposed in Raipur starting from April 9 to April 19

Raipur: Following the fresh surge in the Coronavirus infection cases in the last few days, District Administration announced an absolute lockdown in the capital Raipur starting from April 9- 19.

The stringent prohibitions will be in place till April 19, district collector Dr. S. Bharathi Dasan said in an order issued on Wednesday.

A decision has been taken to declare the Raipur district as a containment zone, sealing all the borders of the district, the collector said.

Unlike lockdown imposed last year, it will be a comprehensive prohibition requiring closure of all private, government and commercial establishments. Even grocery and vegetable shops aren’t allowed to be open. Milk supply could only be done in two hours daily.

Besides, only petrol pumps and chemist shops are allowed to function in this provision. Media persons are also asked to stay indoors and have been advised to work from home.

Those with special passes will only be allowed to move around in the city and all others are required to be at home. Industrial and construction activities will be allowed if the labourers are kept at the site with all the arrangements and safety measures.

In state Chhattisgarh, in the first week of the April month over 37,000 fresh cases of infections were reported and it becomes the second ranking state in the nation having maximum number of fresh Covid19 infections after Maharashtra.

Up from average 6,000 fresh cases daily, the total fresh infections have crossed 9,000 mark on Tuesday as the state reported 9,921 new cases of infections including whopping 2841 fresh cases in state capital Raipur. Accordingly, the test positivity rate has suddenly jumped over 20% on Tuesday sending ripples in administration.

Including 1,000 in Raipur, over 4400 have died across the state. The lockdown starts on April 9 at 6am in Raipur.