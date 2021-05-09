COVID-19: Full list of States/UTs under lockdown or curfew

The second wave of coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc in India. The country recorded 4,03,738 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, which pushed its tally to 2,22,96,414, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday morning. The death toll climbed to 2,42,362 with 4,092 daily deaths, the data showed.

Registering a steady surge, the active cases have increased to 37,36,648, comprising 16.76 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.15 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,83,17,404 with 3,86,444 patients recovering in a day, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

Meanwhile, several states and union territories have imposed a lockdown or curfew to curb the spread of the virus. Here is a full list:

1. Delhi - The Delhi government has decided to extend the lockdown by another week, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The restrictions will now stay in place till 17 May.

2. Maharashtra - The lockdown-like curbs in place in Maharashtra have been extended till May 15. However, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said the government is likely to extend the lockdown till May 31.

3. West Bengal - The Mamata Banerjee-led government on May 5 imposed a partial lockdown. Restaurants, cinema halls, shopping malls, bars, swimming pools, gyms, spas, salons and beauty parlors are closed. Medical stores and emergency services are open throughout the day but the local markets will be open from 7 am to 10 am and then 3 pm to 5 pm.

4. Uttar Pradesh - The Yogi Adityanath-led government has extended the ongoing partial 'corona curfew' in the state till 7am on May 17.

5. Haryana - The government has imposed a seven-day lockdown till May 10. The government has made it mandatory for people to get e-pass for the traffic movement within the state.

6. Odisha - The 14-day-long lockdown in the state has begun on May 5 and will continue till May 19. Except for emergency services, the movement of people has been restricted, while grocery and vegetable vendors have been allowed to operate till noon.

7. Bihar - The government has announced a lockdown from May 5 till May 15. All offices, educational institutions, religious places and business establishments are closed with the exception of essential services, including construction, agriculture and allied activities.

8. Jharkhand - The lockdown-like restrictions imposed in the state has been extended till May 13. Shops are allowed to remain open till 2 pm while people are allowed to move in public places till 3 pm. Essential and emergency services are exempted from the lockdown.

9. Madhya Pradesh - Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has imposed a strict 'Janta Curfew' in the state till May 15. There is also a weekend lockdown in place.

10. Himachal Pradesh - The government has imposed a 10-day curfew across the state. The curfew will remain in place from 6 am of May 7 to 6 am of May 17. During this, all offices, except those of essential services, are closed. Also, entry to the state is restricted and no one from outside is permitted to enter without a negative RT-PCR report.

11. Rajasthan - The lockdown in the state will start at 5 am on May 10 and will end at 5 am on May 24. There will also be a ban on organising any wedding till May 31. All intra-state travels between districts, cities and villages will also be barred during the period except for medical and other emergency services.

13. Andhra Pradesh - The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a state-wide curfew till May 18. The curfew is in place from 12 noon till 6 am.

14. Goa - The Goa government has announced a state-wide curfew from 7 am on May 9 to 7 am on May 24. Essential services have been exempted, grocery shops are allowed to remain open from 7 am-1 pm and for restaurant, only takeaway orders are allowed from 7 am- 7 pm.

15. Tamil Nadu - The government on Saturday imposed a complete statewide lockdown from May 10 to May 24. State-run liquor store Tasmac will not operate during the lockdown period. Also, all shops, except those selling grocery, vegetables, meat and fish are banned from operations.

16. Karnataka - Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has announced a complete lockdown across the state. The lockdown will be imposed from 6 am on May 10 till 6 am on May 24.

17. Kerala - The lockdown will continue till May 16. Ration shops (under PDS) dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meat and fish, animal fodder, poultry and cattle feed, bakeries are open. All places of worship are closed for public.

18. Jammu and Kashmir - The government has extended the 'corona curfew' across the union territory till May 17.